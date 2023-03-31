Trump called the allegations against him political persecution and election interference

Former US President Donald Trump reacted to the accusations brought against him by the jury. This is reported RIA News.

According to the politician, this situation is political persecution and interference in elections at the highest level.

This is political persecution and election interference at the highest level in history. Donald Trump former US President

The former American leader also accused Manhattan Attorney Alvin Bragg of “doing the dirty work” for current United States President Joe Biden instead of fighting crimes that are committed in New York.

US jury voting

The day before, a New York grand jury voted to indict Trump in the case of forgery of the Trump Organization’s financial documents. What kind of charges will be brought against the politician is not known at the moment. According to newspaper sources, the indictment will be made public in the coming days. Trump is expected to be asked to voluntarily surrender to the authorities.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office in New York will require Trump to appear in court to file charges in the coming days. According to The New York Times (NYT) sources, the charge will be announced in the coming days. By that time, prosecutors will have summoned the former American leader to court, the report said.

On March 10, it became known that Trump was going to face criminal charges because of payments to pornographic actress Stephanie Clifford, with whom he had sexual contacts in 2006-2007.

Related materials:

Tax Fraud

In December 2022, a New York jury convicted Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp, owned by a former US president, in tax fraud.

The court then fined the organization $1.6 million for tax evasion. It is specified that fines for 15 years of tax fraud will be paid to Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp, part of the Trump Organization. As noted by CNN, this is the maximum possible fine under the law.

Commenting on the court decision, New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg expressed the hope that lawmakers will increase penalties for companies that violate the law. At the same time, he stressed that he considers the financial penalty as a punishment insufficient. The Trump Organization, in turn, said they would appeal these fines.

Related materials:

“Infringement on free elections”

According to Trump, the accusations against him are an attack by the left on the United States and an encroachment on “once free and fair elections” in the country.

These thugs and radical left monsters just accused the 45th President of the United States and currently the leading Republican candidate in the 2024 presidential election. Donald Trump former US President

In this regard, Trump called the United States a third world country “in serious decline.” The accusation itself was described by the former American leader as “fake, corrupt and shameful.”