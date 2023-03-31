Former US President Donald Trump on March 30 commented on the charges against him, calling them a manifestation of political persecution, the newspaper reported on March 30 The New York Times.

It is noted that the decision of the jury in Manhattan County (New York) to indict Trump was perceived by him as interference in the elections at the highest level in history.

On the same day, Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green expressed a similar opinion about the accusations against the former American leader. She remarked that it was a pointless witch hunt. According to her, current US President Joe Biden should be impeached.

As The New York Times reported, citing the politician’s lawyer, Trump is due to appear in court to file charges on April 4.

In addition, former US Vice President Mike Pence said on March 30 that the indictment of former President Donald Trump would be another example of the criminalization of politics for Americans. He noted that millions of Americans will see this case as “nothing more than political persecution.”

Prior to that, on March 24, former head of state Trump declared disastrous consequences due to the accusations against him.

It’s about an old criminal case about giving a bribe to hush up a scandal involving porn star Stormy Daniels. When paying her money, there was allegedly a forgery of financial documents in The Trump Organization. In 2016, Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen sent Daniels €130,000 to keep her from talking about her 2006 affair with the billionaire. The woman intended to go on television shortly before the opening of polling stations.