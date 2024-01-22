Trump called Putin a very influential person who loves Russia

Former US President Donald Trump commented on the activities of Russian and Chinese leaders Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping. He spoke about this in an interview with Fox News.

Trump noted that Putin and Xi Jinping love their countries and are people of authority. “Whether you like it or not, they are very smart people, very influential people, they love their countries and want their countries to succeed,” he stressed.

The politician contrasted the two leaders with current US President Joe Biden and emphasized that he was negotiating with Putin and Xi Jinping. However, the American leader is not capable of making the United States succeed, Trump said.