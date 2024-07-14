WP: Trump considers his survival of assassination attempt a ‘gift from God’

Former US President Donald Trump says it was a “gift from God” that he survived the attack during a rally on Saturday, July 13, reports The Washington Post (WP) newspaper, citing a source.

A source who spoke with the former president said Trump could not believe what had happened and called his rescue a “gift from God.”

“He thinks he’s been given a gift from God. He can’t believe it,” he added.

The former US President was shot during a speech at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The politician himself received an ear wound and was immediately taken to the hospital from the rally. The shooter was eliminated by Secret Service agents.