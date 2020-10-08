The President of the United States, who returned to the White House from the hospital where he was being treated for coronavirus, recorded another video message to the people that appeared on his page in Twitter… In it, he stated that his illness is “God’s blessing.” Because thanks to her, he learned about the drugs that help fight her.

“I think it was God’s blessing that I picked it up. It was a blessing in disguise, ”he said.

The president said he intends to make the drugs he was given available to all Americans. And he promised free treatment – to those who go to the hospital in serious condition.

“I want everyone to receive the same treatment as your president,” he said. “And I’m going to make it free. You will not be charged.

This was not your fault, but China’s. China will pay a heavy price for what they have done to this country, China will pay a heavy price for what they have done to the world. This is China’s fault and just remember that, ”added Trump.

Trump was treated at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center with an experimental drug combination. He was injected with a cocktail of antibodies, took the antiviral drug remdesivir and steroids. According to American media reports, a total of more than $ 100,000 was spent on the treatment of the President of the United States in three days, including payment for a luxury room and transportation by helicopter.

Trump claims to be cured and feeling great. He has already begun work in the Oval Office, although doctors urged him to quarantine and self-isolate in his living quarters. Trump’s personal physician, Sean Conley, however, claims the president is no longer symptomatic.

Moreover, as noted CNN, the president’s voice in the video sounds at times like he’s gasping for breath. And the impression is that Trump is made up to look healthier.



