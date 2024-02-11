The US should stop giving money to other countries for free. Former President of the United States Donald Trump announced this on his page on the Truth Social social network on Saturday, February 10.

“From now on[…]no money in the form of foreign aid should be given to any country unless it is given as a gift and not as a loan,” he said.

The ex-president emphasized that a loan can be offered on the most favorable terms for another state. However, in any case, the agreement on the return of money to the treasury must be respected. The borrowing country can repay the funds when it improves its financial position in the future.

“We should no longer give money without hope of payment or without conditions. The United States of America must no longer be stupid,” Trump said.

Earlier, on February 7, Bloomberg stated that Trump would introduce “punitive” trade measures against the European Union if he wins the upcoming elections. Trump's decision could become the basis for a review of US trade in goods, as the state has a large deficit in cooperation with the EU. Thus, according to 2023 data, the imbalance amounted to $200 billion.

A day earlier, on February 6, Trump, in an interview with Fox News, said that if he is again elected as an American leader, he will close the country’s border and also begin mass deportation of illegal migrants. He also expressed his conviction that in most American states, where they traditionally support the candidate from the US Democratic Party, citizens may change their minds due to the aggravated migration issue in the country.

On January 17, during the election campaign, Trump said that the United States was ruled by fools. He also called current American leader Joe Biden “the most corrupt president in the history” of the country.