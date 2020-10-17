US President Donald Trump called his opponents maniacs, while emphasizing that he was ready for a peaceful transfer of power.

“Peaceful transfer of power – I absolutely want it. But ideally, I do not want to transfer power, because I want to win. ” – he said at a campaign rally in Florida.

While talking to voters, the current American president once again demonstrated several dance moves to the Village People’s YMCA hit.

And the next day, when Trump spoke in Georgia, he jokedthat if Joe Biden wins the US presidential election, he will have to leave the country.

“Can you imagine if I lose… What will I do? I will say, “I lost to the worst candidate in the history of politics. I will be dissatisfied, I may have to leave the country ”, – Trump said.

Recall, immediately after his recovery, Trump appeared at a crowded rally with an open face, throwing masks into the crowd.

