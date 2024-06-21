Trump: Biden’s words about Ukraine’s future in NATO are wrong

US President Joe Biden and his administration are making a mistake when they say that Ukraine’s future is in NATO, former head of state Donald Trump said. This is what he’s talking about said in an interview for the All In podcast.

“Biden is saying everything wrong. And one of his mistakes, he said: “Ukraine will be in NATO.” He says the opposite of what, in my opinion, needs to be said… If you were in Russia, you wouldn’t be happy,” the politician emphasized.

Earlier, the coordinator of strategic communications at the National Security Council, John Kirby, said that joining NATO would be the future of Ukraine.

The official noted that Kyiv will need to make a lot of effort to join the alliance. For example, the authorities need to overcome the problem of corruption. Kirby expressed the opinion that the decision to admit Ukraine would be made by all NATO member countries, not just the United States.