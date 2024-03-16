Trump says Biden's incompetence threatens US democracy

Democracy in the United States is under threat due to the incompetence of US President Joe Biden, former US President Donald Trump said. Writes about this TASS.

He called Biden a “serious threat to democracy.” According to Trump, the main reason for this is the incompetence of the politician. “In addition, he is using the Department of Justice and the FBI in the fight against his political opponent, that is, me,” he emphasized.

Earlier, Trump called the current head of state the worst leader in the history of the “United States of America.” He emphasized that he gathers thousands of his supporters at his speeches, while there are almost no visitors at the speeches of the owner of the White House.

He also accused Biden of abusing his powers to persecute his opponent in the upcoming elections.