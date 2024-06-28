Trump Calls Biden a Criminal During Live TV Debate

Former US President Donald Trump called the current occupant of the White House, Joe Biden, a criminal. This happened during a live televised debate. Their broadcast leads CNN YouTube channel.

Trump said Biden should be brought to justice as soon as he leaves office, and the former president also reminded the current president of the trial of his son Hunter.

Trump also drew attention to Biden’s slurred speech during the debate.

Earlier in the debate, Biden called Trump a sucker and a loser, refusing to apologize for his words.

The Biden-Trump debate is taking place in Atlanta, Georgia.