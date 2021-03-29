In a congratulatory speech at a wedding, Donald Trump prefers to talk about Joe Biden and China than about the couple. For this he gets a lot of ridicule on Twitter.

Palm Beach – Donald Trump seems to have missed his angry speeches – at a wedding, of all places, the ex-US president went to great lengths rhetorically.

The occasion: John Arrigo and Megan Noderer got married on Saturday in Mar-A-Lago, the club where Donald Trump has lived since the end of his presidency. This surprised the bride and groom with an alleged congratulatory speech. However, this was not about the couple – but Trump spoke about himself and spread his views on Joe Biden and his China policy. The video for Trump’s speech attracted a lot of ridicule on social media.

Donald Trump at the wedding speech: “Do you miss me already?”

In the clip that came from the gossip website TMZ was released, Trump steps up to the microphone and talks about China, Iran and Joe Biden’s work in the US government. “I get all these reports and they tell me about the border, they tell me about China, they tell me about Iran,” Trump said. “We were ready to make a deal, they were ready to do anything, they would have done anything. And this guy [Biden] goes over and drops the sanctions and then he says we’d like to negotiate now. “

Trump went on to talk about the border (“The border is not good”) and the number of votes he won in the election (“we got 75 million votes, nobody has done that yet”) before asking: ” Do you miss me already? ”The last line received a lot of applause.

After all: Jim, the groom’s brother, was mentioned briefly in the speech when Trump commented, “Jim, he’s the only one I know who would take the border harder than I do.” Both Jim and John Arrigo are, according to data from Business Insider, longtime Trump employees and members of Mar-A-Lago and Trump International Golf Club. At the end of his speech, the former US President briefly talks about the bride and groom: “You are a great and beautiful couple.”

John Arrigo, the vice president of Arrigo Auto Group in West Palm Beach, Florida, and his wife Megan Noderer had postponed their wedding twice before finally tying the knot on Saturday, their photographer Mario Munoz reported in a Facebook post. Munoz wrote of a “very special” speech by Trump.

Donald Trump’s wedding speech causes a lot of ridicule on Twitter

In the vast expanse of the Internet, on the other hand, there was by no means only applause for Trump’s appearance. Of the New York Times-Best-selling author Kurt Eichenwald was shocked by Trump’s speech and tweeted: “Unreal. How much evidence does his followers need to understand that this man is mentally ill? How narcissistic can a person be to burst into a wedding so they can talk about themselves? ”

Also other users: inside scoff at the former president. “That is worse than a speech from a drunk uncle at a wedding,” said one user. Another asked, “Is he so obsessed with Biden and so self-centered that he has to talk about him during a speech at a wedding that was supposed to be about the happy couple?”dp)