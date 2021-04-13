At a meeting with donors and top Republican politicians, the ex-US president doesn’t skimp on expletives. He brings out a mantra.

Palm Beach – Did he really use the word? “Son of a bitch” is Donald Trump * the powerful Republican * Mitch McConnell Washington Post called according to. In addition, the ex-US President * said on Saturday in front of representatives of the Republican party leadership that McConnell was “stupid” and an “ice cold loser”. The meeting took place in Trump’s luxury resort Mar-a-Lago in Florida *.

According to the reports, Trump took more time to attack McConnell and other Republicans personally than he did against the Democrats * his successor Joe Biden *. It is true that he called on his party to unite after the defeat in the presidential election and the loss of the majority in the Senate *. Trump has repeatedly spoken of electoral fraud in Georgia and other states without presenting evidence. He brought out the mantra again on Saturday: He continued to claim to have won the US election in 2020.

McConnell – Republican majority leader until January and then Senate minority leader – has long been an important ally of Trump in Congress. After the storm on the Capitol on January 6, the powerful puller distanced himself clearly from Trump and made the then president jointly responsible for the violence.

Didn’t save with expletives against certain Republicans: Ex-US President Donald Trump (archive image) © Evan Vucci / dpa

Trump attacks McConnell – and his wife: “I hired her”

In the impeachment trial against Trump in the Senate, McConnell voted for an acquittal for the ex-president. But then he said that Trump was undoubtedly “practically and morally responsible” for storming the Capitol.

In his speech, Trump also attacked McConnell’s wife Elaine Chao, who was Minister of Transport during his tenure but resigned after the Capitol storm *. Trump said of McConnell: “I hired his wife. Has he ever thanked you? ”Then he made fun of Chaos resignation.

Trump also said he was “disappointed” with then Vice President Mike Pence when he refused to block formal confirmation of Biden’s Senate victory.

McConnell was not present at the Mar-a-Lago event. According to the Washington Post he told advisors that he had not spoken to Trump in months and would never do that again. (AFP / frs) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

List of rubric lists: © Evan Vucci / dpa