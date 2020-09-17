This is new for US President Donald Trump. He was simply interrupted in a TV interview with Fox news channel. Then he was kicked off the line.

Washington – We talked for over three quarters of an hour US President Donald Trump on many different topics with the moderator team of the news show “Fox & Friends”. Already at the beginning of his conversation with his house-and-yard transmitter – how many Fox News denote – announced Trump to want to have such a conversation every week now. As the president brought up this idea again later, but there was a violent rebuff from the moderator Steve Doocy.

Interview with Fox News: Trump announces that he wants to be on the show every week

The morning show has around one million viewers “Fox & Friends” – which will be broadcast between 6 and 9 a.m., reports Watson.de. This makes it one of the most popular programs on the national morning TV program. According to the New York Times should 54 percent of the audience republican be, so exactly Trump’s audience. That’s why he had hoped to get a permanent place on the show. It would be a good medium to improve his polls for the November 3rd US election. That’s why he got into that interview right away with the sentence: “We have agreed to do it once a week in the morning, and I’m looking forward to it.” Moderator Steve Doocy but had probably not heard of it, judging by the expression on his face.

During the Interviews languages Doocy, his co-host Brian Kilmeade and Trump on many different topics, some of which triggered violent reactions, especially on the Internet. So he told about the fact that he was planning to become the Syrian ruler in 2017 Assad to be killed. Also to the Forest fires in the western United States expressed itself Trump. He brought up crude theories Fighting forest fires in Europe and that in Austria people live in “forest cities”.

Interview with Fox News: Moderator puts Trump in his place

After a good three quarters of an hour that approached interview its end. Trump * repeated his sentence from the beginning: "We'll do this every week." Then he went on, "I think they said every Monday. And if we can't do it on Monday, we'll do it on Tuesday like we do do it today. "I liked the idea Moderator Doocy but just as little as at the beginning of the show. Confidently he said, "Maybe they want to do it every week, but Fox News is not obliged to do so. "Then he added it again. "We'll handle it case by case, and also Joe Biden is always welcome to visit us for 47 minutes. "Got this final tip Trump but no longer with. The meanwhile flew out of the line. But he was probably just as perplexed as Doocys Co-commentator Kilmeade.