Two days after the pro-Trump protesters’ siege of the Capitol, which ended with five deaths and dozens of arrests, the outgoing president said he will not attend Joe Biden’s inauguration scheduled for Jan. 20, breaking a tradition that symbolizes a transition. peaceful power. Meanwhile, the Democrats advance in a possible impeachment process against the tycoon.

In a laconic tweet, outgoing President Donald Trump announced on January 8 that he will not attend the inauguration of the new president, Democrat Joe Biden, scheduled for January 20.

Although the day before he appeared to send a message of unity and guarantee a “smooth and orderly transition of power” to his successor, this Friday he undermines that fleeting conciliatory tone and breaks with a tradition that symbolizes the change of government, beyond partisan differences.

Traditionally, incoming and outgoing presidents travel together to the Capitol for the inauguration ceremony, without this act Trump will be the first acting president since Andrew Johnson to skip the swearing-in of his successor, according to AP.

To those who have asked me, I will not go to the inauguration on January 20 – Donald Trump

The snub comes two days after his followers’ assault on the Capitol, which left five people dead, several injured and dozens arrested, as both houses debated the certification of the Electoral College votes that ultimately guaranteed Joe Biden victory.

On January 7 and in a conciliatory tone, the Republican magnate had said that “the United States is and must always be a nation of law and order” and addressed directly to those who were involved in the assault: “You do not represent our country “and” to those who broke the law, they will pay … “

He also said that after elections that aroused many emotions, and in which his administration “pursued every legal path to challenge the results,” it is time to “restore calm.”

“My focus now is to ensure a smooth and orderly transition of power, this moment calls for healing and reconciliation,” he added. A few words that this Friday were left in the air, once again and lead to a presidential inauguration unprecedented in recent history.

Democratic lawmakers seek to remove Trump from power

But the president’s tone did not convince the Democratic caucus, which holds him responsible for inciting his supporters to violence with his constant allegations of fraud.

The Democratic leader of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, argued that the events of Wednesday were “an attempted coup” and that President Donald Trump “should not remain in office another minute.”

Washington USA, 01/07/2021.- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi delivers statements during a press conference at the United States Capitol in Washington, DC, United States, on January 07 from 2021. © EFE / EPA / SHAWN THEW

That is why, together with Chuck Schumer, the highest-ranking Democrat in the Senate, he urged Vice President Mike Pence to resort to the 25th Amendment of the Constitution by which, alleging the inability of the president, he would take office until Joe Biden arrives to live The White House.

Schumer assured that, “the fastest and most effective way to remove this president from office, something that can be done today, would be for the vice president to immediately invoke the 25th Amendment.”

The quickest and most effective way — it can be done today — to remove this president from office would be for the Vice President to immediately invoke the 25th amendment. If the Vice President and the Cabinet refuse to stand up, Congress must reconvene to impeach President Trump. – Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 7, 2021

For his part, President-elect Joe Biden accused the outgoing president of “trying to use a mob to silence the voices of nearly 160 million Americans” and called the protesters who stormed the Capitol “terrorists” and “insurgents.”

Dozens of Democratic legislators and at least two Republicans, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, and US Representative Adam Kinzinger of Illinois joined the Trump order to exit.

However, just over 10 days after Trump leaves his post as Head of State, some Republicans say they do not see the amendment as feasible and an advisor to Vice President Mike Pence ruled out that he will activate the mechanism, which requires that both he and most of his cabinet support the initiative.

Pelosi has been an obstacle for the Trump administration, and despite the fact that in the past she failed to carry out an impeachment initiative, she is now reelected and strengthened as the Democrats retake the power of the Senate, and now they hold control of both chambers of congress.

Impeachment or Amendment 25

The resource that the Democrats seek to apply, a few weeks after Biden takes office in the White House, is an amendment that allows the transfer of power to the vice presidency temporarily or permanently. This, if it is shown that the president is unable to continue with his responsibilities.

Within the Constitution it is also clarified that the vice president and the majority of the cabinet can declare the president incapable of performing his duty in office.

To do this they would need to sign and send a letter to the presidents of the House of Representatives and the Senate and declare the president as unfit to govern or incapable of carrying out his powers and duties.

The president can challenge the accusation, and Congress must decide in a debate and obtain the approval of two-thirds of the houses.

Democrats in the House of Representatives drafted the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, which could be presented next week. © Getty Images / AFP

On the other hand, there is the impeachment or impeachment‘, whose objective is the same: to remove the president.

The US Constitution establishes that the president can be removed from power in the event of being accused and convicted of treason, bribery, or other crimes or serious crimes.

However, it is a long process, since it begins in the House of Representatives and requires a simple majority to be activated. Then the initiative goes to the Senate, where there must be a trial in which two-thirds of the votes are needed to remove the president. Something that has never happened in the United States.

If carried out, it would be the second time Democrats have sought to remove Donald Trump from the White House.

In February 2020 the impeachment process failed, when the Senate, led by Republicans, voted in favor of the president and acquitted him of the charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Democrats singled out Trump from withholding $ 391 million in aid to Ukraine to put pressure on this country and force him to open an investigation against Biden and his son.

The Trump Administration stands out from the violence

Following the events that were seen on television and that have been radically condemned by the public, the president’s spokeswoman, Kayleigh McEnany, speaking on behalf of the entire team of the outgoing administration, issued a strong condemnation of the violence in the legislature and said that those who “violated the law must be prosecuted with the full weight of the law.”

McEnany quoted the president, who distanced himself from the violent events by ensuring that those responsible for the siege are the “opposite” of everything that the current Administration “defends”.

The message does not quite fit because the day before, shortly before the attack began, at a rally near the White House, Trump made a speech repeating his accusations of unfounded electoral fraud.

The president spoke for more than an hour and finally invited the protesters to march towards the Capitol, while Congress met.

With Reuters, AP and EFE