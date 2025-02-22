Donald Trump This Friday announced the relay of the highest ranking military of the US Army: US President has broken tradition and has fulminated the Chief of the General Staff, General Charles ‘CQ’ Brown, Brown, … A four -star General of the Air Force. In addition, he has purged five other members of the military dome. To replace Brown, he has nominated a three -star general retired, the lieutenant general John ‘Razin’ Caine, also of the Air Force.

«I want to thank the general Charles ‘CQ’ Brown For his more than forty years of service to the country, included as the current Chief of the General Staff, ”announced the US president in a message on his social network. “He is an outstanding gentleman and leader and wish him a great future for him and his family,” Trump added about Brown, whose dismissal was expected in military circles, but is not therefore relevant.

The usual thing is that the incoming president does not fall apart from the chief of the General Staff, the highest -ranking military In the US and the main White House advisor in military issues, as soon as it puts the foot in the White House, in an attempt to offer stability and continuity to the army. This was done by Trump’s predecessor, Joe Biden, who kept General Mark Milley, chosen by the New York billionaire during his first term. And so did Trump himself, who lived several years with General Joseph Dunford, inherited from the presidency of Barack Obama.

Trump’s rupturist ambition in his second term has also been able to with this convention, in the middle of a crusade to clean the pentagon and the army of any hint of Dei policies (diversity, equity, inclusion). That has been the great priority expressed by its Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, A television expression with a military experience and in the national lowercase national security compared to Brown’s and that of his predecessors in office. Hegesh has been one of the most controversial cabinet elections in Trump, for that lack of experience and accusations of sexual assault and alcohol abuse.

But Trump captivated the Speech ‘anti woke’ of Hegesh, who has been defending that diversity policies are weakening the US Army.

“First of all, you have to say goodbye to the Chief of the General Staff,” said Hegseth in an interview in November, had not yet been confirmed by the Senate, in an interview in which he defended that every general who has favored Dei’s policies To the street.

An announced military purge

Brown, who was the first black military to become chief of cabinet of the Air Force and the second to reach Chief of the General Staff – the first was Colin Powell – had his dismissal marked since Hegseth set his foot in the Pentagon.

But Friday was a night of long knives that went beyond Brown. Hegseth himself announced in a statement the exit of other high army positions. Among them, the Admiral Lisa Franchetti, The first woman to lead naval operations, and the general James Slifethe head of the air.

“Under President Trump, we are placing new leaders who will focus our army on the central mission of avoiding, fighting and winning wars,” said Hegseth. He also announced that the process is opened to receive nominations for the highest responsible for military law for the Army, the Air and the Navy, so the military in that position will also be fired.

It is not usual for a three -star general – not four – to be the head of the General Staff of the United States. «General Caine is a distinguished pilot, a national security expert, a successful entrepreneur and a warrior with a considerable experience in special operations and between agencies, ”said Trump, who traveled confidence with the military on a trip to Iraq six years ago and from which he said that Biden closed his way to promote a position in a position in The General Staff