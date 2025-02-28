Trump breaks the negotiations with Zelenski after the anger before the cameras: “To return when it is ready for peace”

After cornering the Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelenksi, in the oval office and shouting that he should thank American support, Donald Trump has published a social truht saying that his counterpart not “is prepared” for peace. Reuters has reported that the Ukrainian has left the White House, so the press conference in which the agreement for the exploitation of minerals is considered canceled was to be signed.

Trump has accused Zelenski of “missing the United States in his appreciated Oval Office” and has said that “he can return when he is ready for peace.” “We had a very significant meeting in the White House today. It was much learned that it would never have understood without a conversation under such fire and pressure. It is incredible what comes out through emotion, and I have determined that President Zelenski is not prepared for peace if the United States is involved, ”said the tycoon.

Trump, shouted with Zelenski in the Oval Office: “You are playing with World War Third”

The clash between the two leaders leaves in the air also the agreement that Trump and Zelenski had to sign on the rare earths of Ukraine. The tycoon had previously threatened Zelenski to sign the treatment, as he had been reluctant because the document did not explain a firm commitment of Washington with the security of Ukraine in case Russia again invaded the country.