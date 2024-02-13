US President classified the Republican's statement about NATO as “stupid” and “dangerous”

United States President Joe Biden said that Donald Trump “curve” for the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin. Biden referred to the former US president's comment about encouraging the Russians to invade NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) countries that do not meet their defense obligations.

“No other president in our history has ever bowed to a Russian dictator. Well, let me say this as clearly as possible: I never will.”Biden said at the White House.

“For God’s sake, it’s stupid, it’s shameful, it’s dangerous, it’s un-American.”added the President of the United States.

Trump said last Saturday that he would encourage Russia to do “whatever the hell you want” to NATO countries that do not invest at least 2% of their GDP (Gross Domestic Product) in defense. The USA is part of NATO.

The statement was made during a campaign event in the city of Conway, in the state of South Carolina. Trump is the favorite for the Republican Party's nomination in November's presidential elections.

The Republican said that, during a summit of the NATO, “one of the presidents of a great country” he asked him if the US would defend it if it was invaded by Russia even if it didn't pay the percentage charged for it. Trump reportedly responded: “Of course”.

“I wouldn’t protect you. In fact, I would encourage them to do whatever the hell they want. You have to pay. They have to pay their bills”Trump said at the rally.

One of NATO's main triggers is the so-called article 5, of collective defense. An attack on a member country is considered an attack on all nations that form the alliance, made up of 31 countries.

The organization has among its non-mandatory goals the investment of 2% of each country's GDP in defense. Many do not meet this target, but pay the costs classified as mandatory to remain in NATO.

NATO reacts

The secretary general of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, also commented on Trump's statement. For Stoltenberg, the former US president's statement puts the security of the entire military alliance at risk.

“Any suggestion that allies will not defend each other undermines our entire security, including that of the United States, and puts American and European soldiers at greater risk.”he stated.