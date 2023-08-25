The Fulton County prison, in Georgia, has made history this Thursday. In this prison, whose conditions for the prisoners are so dangerous that it is under an official investigation, the former president of the United States Donald Trump has appeared to be accused of -among other things- leading a mafia-type association to alter the results of the 2020 elections in that state. It is the first time that a mugshot has been taken of an active or retired president of the United States.

The police file describes him as a white male, weighing 97.5 kilos and 192 centimeters tall, with blond hair and blue eyes. And he details the charges, from violation of state law against organized crime to pressure on public officials to break their obligations to him, to conspiracy to falsify documents.

As the media animal that he is, Trump had perfectly calculated the times of his appearance to have his fingerprints and photograph taken. Fulton County prosecutor Fani Willis had given the defendant ten days to do so, but he chose this Thursday, the day after the rest of the Republican presidential candidates grabbed the spotlight with their first televised debate before the primaries. And the time slot in which he went to the prison, around 7:30 p.m. (1:30 p.m. peninsular time in Spain), is the one with the highest television audience. The expectation of seeing him go to prison and his images descending from the private plane that brought him from his golf club in Bedminster (New York) almost completely displaced his rivals in the attention of the media, until less than 24 hours later of the debate as soon as they were talked about and the conversation focused again on him.

On the way to prison, Trump received a presidential treatment: as in his previous appearances as a defendant in three different cases, he was received by a motorcade on foot of an airplane and traveled to Fulton in a convoy of secret service vehicles. In prison, he was one more suspect. He had to go through all the routine procedures to get booked and post the $200,000 bail agreed between his lawyers and the prosecution to be released pending trial. His bail conditions also include strict limits to prevent possible threats to witnesses or those involved in the case.

Trump had used the hours before his arrest to announce the time of his charges to lash out, as usual, at Willis, whom he accused of being a “radical leftist.”

While the former president was awaited in Fulton, county prosecutor Fani Willis, author of the charge sheet against Trump, had proposed on October 23 to begin the trial against another of the 19 defendants in the case, attorney Kenneth Chesebro, who had asked for a quick process. Judge Scott McAfee, in charge of the case, has given his approval. That date will not necessarily apply to Trump and the other suspects.

When presenting the charge sheet last week, Willis had stated that he wanted a speedy trial for the 19 defendants. It is not clear that he is going to achieve it. Three of them, including Mark Meadows, the Trump-era White House chief of staff, want their case moved to federal court. And the former president does not want a quick process; In fact, his strategy is based on delaying the cases as much as possible, to squeeze the considerable electoral benefit that presenting himself as a victim is bringing him, and waiting for the presidential elections next year. If he were to win, it would open the door to a self-pardon in his federal cases.

For the former tenant of the White House and aspiring to return to it, court appearances have become almost routine. The one presented by Willis, who accuses him of thirteen counts -association to commit a crime, pressure on witnesses and conspiracy to falsify documents, among others-, is already his fourth charge. But it was the first time he had to appear in jail: the three previous times he went to court to plead not guilty before a judge who read the charges against him. The county sheriff, Pat Labat, had stated that the former president would receive no favorable treatment and would have to go through the same procedures as any other suspect.

In a turn that would have surprised in any other case, but very typical of Trump, the former president replaced the lawyer who had led his defense in this case, Drew Findling, just hours before his appearance. His replacement is Steven Sadow, an Atlanta attorney who filed paperwork to represent the former president early Thursday. His firm’s website describes him as a specialist in “high-profile, white-collar case defense.”

“The president should never have been charged. He is innocent of all charges brought against him,” Sadow said in a statement. “We hope that the case will be dropped or, if necessary, that an impartial and open-minded jury will find the president not guilty. Indictments designed to further and aid the careers and ambitions of the president’s political opponents have no place in our judicial system.”

The arguments of the defense lawyer are in the same line that Trump has resorted to throughout his already bulging record of accusations. In his four pending cases, the former president faces a total of 91 charges that could net him more than a century in prison, but he paints himself as an innocent victim of a politicized judicial system, at the service of some democratic powers that are trying to prevent by all means that he returns to the White House and defends ordinary Americans.

It is a speech that has penetrated among the Republican base: before the debate on Wednesday, the average of the polls gave him a voting intention of 52.2% among the voters of this party, while his immediate follower, the governor of Florida Ron DeSantis, stays at 14.5%.

On the eve of his appearance in Fulton, Trump reiterated his arguments in an interview with conservative commentator Tucker Carlson and published on X, the former Twitter, while the other Republican presidential candidates held their debate. “I have been accused four times, all of them a nonsense without importance.”

After his appearance in jail, the former president must return to Atlanta in September to read the thirteen charges and plead guilty or not guilty. In the three previous cases he has always pleaded not guilty.

Trump’s legal problems began in March, when Manhattan prosecutor Alvin Bragg accused him of accounting falsification for paying porn actress Stormy Williams at the start of the 2016 election campaign to keep her quiet about their alleged sexual relationship. In June, special counsel Jack Smith charged him with illegally withholding classified documents after he left the White House. Earlier this month, Smith accused him again, this time of attempting to rig the results of the 2020 election, when Democrat Joe Biden defeated him by seven million votes in his bid to renew the presidency for four more years.

In Georgia, that difference was just a few thousand votes: exactly 11,779 more for the Democrat. The narrow margin of defeat in that traditionally purely Republican state especially outraged Trump, who insists to this day that he was the legitimate winner of the elections three years ago.

The statement of charges includes a conversation, published at the time by the Washington Post, between the then president and the Secretary of State of Georgia, Brad Raffensperger, in which Trump asked the official, also a Republican, on January 2, 2021, to “ find” 11,780 votes, the number needed to defeat Biden. He also accuses the former president of participating in a plot so that false voters would vote in his favor at the ratification ceremony of the results of the elections in the US Congress.

Another 18 people are also charged in this case. Nine of them have already appeared at the Fulton County prison for fingerprinting, photo and delivery of the corresponding bond. Among those who have already passed through there is Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer and former mayor of New York, one of the personalities who most insisted that the Republican was the legitimate winner in Georgia. Hours before Trump’s appearance, Mark Meadows also appeared at the Fulton prison to be booked.

