How did you feel about the content of this article?

Former US President Donald Trump’s entourage arrives at the Fulton County Jail on Thursday

Former US President Donald Trump (2017-2021) performed this Thursday (24) at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta. There, Trump was booked, had his information collected, had his photo taken (the so-called mug shots) and was released after paying bail.

Surrounded by supporters, Trump arrived at Fulton Prison early Thursday night. On Monday (21), the former president had already agreed to pay a US$ 200,000 bail and accept other conditions to remain free, such as the restriction of not using social networks to send messages to co-defendants and witnesses involved in the case.

In prison, Trump was officially booked by Fulton authorities on charges of involvement in the alleged attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state of Georgia.

The former president stayed there for about 20 minutes. In this new lawsuit, Trump faces 13 counts, which include conspiracy to commit first-degree forgery; conspiracy to make false statements and writings; and conspiracy to present false documents.

This is the fourth criminal charge against the former president this year. Trump is one of 19 defendants in the lawsuit, all accused of allegedly taking part in actions aimed at questioning the integrity of the Georgia election and altering its results.

Co-defendants include former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and former Trump lawyers including Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Jenna Ellis, Kenneth Chesebro, Jeff Clark and John Eastman.

According to CNN, in statements to the press after leaving the scene, Trump claimed innocence.

“I didn’t do anything wrong,” he argued. “We have the right to question an election that we think was dishonest.”