From: Florian Pfitzner

Does the USA have a chance of reconciliation after the Trump assassination attempt? Difficult, say experts. But at least those involved in both camps are verbally disarming.

Berlin – From John F. Kennedy to Ronald Reagan – political assassinations have often brought people together in the United States. After the shootings at Donald Trump the situation is more difficult, says Hardy Ostry of the Konrad Adenauer Foundation in Washington, DC in an interview with IPPEN.MEDIA“The polarization in the country is so great that it is now difficult to maintain the right balance.” Nevertheless, Ostry remains hopeful – for good reasons.

Compared to Germany, the political culture in the USA is particularly violent. One reason for this is the very practical reason that “it is not as easy to get hold of firearms here as in the United States,” explained Americanist Michael Butter in a recent interview with the TimeBasically, violence is more deeply rooted in everyday life in the US. “That’s why conflicts can escalate more quickly.”

Senator JD Vance responded to the Trump assassination attempt with harsh accusations

Butter finds it hard to imagine that this deeply divided country could react in a united manner to the Trump assassination attempt. Given the initial reactions of Republicans, this assumption is plausible. “The central argument of the Biden campaign is that President Donald Trump is an authoritarian fascist who must be stopped at all costs,” commented Senator JD Vance, now vice-candidate for the presidential election. This rhetoric led directly to the assassination attempt against Trump.

In the Republican camp, one conspiracy story followed another after Butler’s shooting. “It wasn’t just the rhetoric that threatened to get out of hand,” explains Hardy Ostry of the Adenauer Foundation. Counter-violence no longer seemed out of the question after the assassination attempt on Trump. “The republican were apparently forced to pull the plug.” Trump campaign leaders Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita wrote in an internal memo that they would not tolerate “dangerous rhetoric on social media.”

Before their party convention, the Republicans are trying to keep calm

Ostry now hopes for at least a minimum of social reconciliation. Before their party convention in Milwaukee, the Republicans are “trying to bring calm to the difficult situation.” Trump himself warned “not to continue down the path of division,” said Ostry. It is now a matter of preserving the unity of the country and moderating the tone. “The party convention management agrees and will try to bring the issue of the assassination to men and women in a well-dosed manner.” Ostry has heard from the campaign team that they want to avoid “this becoming the topic of every speech now.”

The Republican Party Congress will not miss the opportunity to celebrate Trump as an American hero on prime-time TV for days to come. Would this be the right moment for the Democratsto announce US President Joe Biden’s resignation and to present a younger face? “Trump is now definitely the dominant political figure,” stresses Ostry. This applies without reservation to his own party, “but also to the Democrats, whom he is welding together – intentionally or unintentionally – through his dominance.”

The calls from the Democratic camp to replace Biden, who is apparently in poor health, seem to have been forgotten for the time being. “The next few days will show whether that holds,” says Ostry. “No Democrat can have any interest in weakening the president at this stage.”