The director of the American national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, announced Monday that, by order of the president, Donald Trump, Ha Revocked security permissions to outstanding members of the administration of Joe Biden (2021-2025) and has withdrawn the sending of daily reports to the ex-president.

The order affects former State Secretary Antony Blinken, the National Security Exase Jake Sullivan, the then “number two” of the Lisa Monaco Justice Department, lawyers Mark Zaid, Norman Eisen and Andrew Weissmann, the New York Attorney General, Letitia James, and the New York district prosecutor, Alvin Bragg.

Trump’s directive It also includes the 51 intelligence agents That in October 2020 they signed a letter indicating that the controversy for the laptop of Hunter Biden, son of Biden, had the characteristics of a Russian information operation.

Trump had already warned in January, newcomer to power for the second time, that he was going to proceed to suspend the security authorizations of that group. Gabbard considered that the signed letter was a “letter of misinformation.”

The signatory officials questioned the credibility of emails of which the newspaper echoed The New York Post And that supposedly came from a laptop that Hunter Biden had left in a repair store in Wilmington, Delaware.

According to these messages, when Joe Biden was still vice president of the US (2009-2017), Hunter introduced an executive of the Ukrainian Natural Gas firm Burisma Holdings, who was being investigated by the then Attorney General of Ukraine, Víktor Shakin (2015-2016).

Trump’s environment has always argued that Joe Biden forced Shakin’s dismissal through a telephone call with the former president of the Petró Poroshenko country to protect your childthat advised the company.