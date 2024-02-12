Home page politics

Trump just ahead of Biden in polls. The ex-president also sees the reason for his success in the legal processes. He protests his innocence.

Conway – The Ex-President Donald Trump has often described the legal proceedings against him as a Democratic strategy and a “political contract killing”. Now he went with one Speech at a meeting as part of the primaries USA in South Carolina, an about-face and highlighted a positive effect of the indictments: “It's hard to say that being indicted is a good thing, but it definitely helped the poll.”

Trump is in right now four different criminal proceedings with a total of almost 100 charges involved. In all of them, the ex-president insisted on his innocence. Prosecutors asserted their neutrality. Nevertheless, Trump was also sure of his old rhetoric: “If I didn't run now, or if I were in fifth place, or if I were like Haley if – 70 points behind – I would not be charged; I wouldn’t have any problems now.” Loudly Newsweek he explained: “All this persecution is only happening because we are so far ahead in the polls.” The ex-president simply argued in both directions.

Trump compares trials to special investigation into Biden: “I’m allowed to do what I do.”

Elsewhere in his speech, Trump compared his charges to special counsel investigations into US President Biden's retention of classified documents in an attempt to portray the justice system as unfair. “In my case, I am subject to the Presidential Records Act. I'm allowed to do what I do. But he was not covered,” argued the ex-president. The documents were found at Biden's residence in Wilmington and in a locked closet at the Penn Biden Center in Washington.

The comparison is a bit flawed because Trump took 15 boxes of documents to his residence in Mar-a-Lago after his inauguration. In August 2022, this led to a raid by the FBI. Here too, the ex-president emphasized his innocence, even though the National Archives categorized the documents as government property. “I invited them to lunch myself,” Trump said in his speech in Conway.

The republican Robert Hur, who was in charge of the special investigation into Biden, saw a criminal indictment Democrats not considered justified. Hur remarked loudly in his report Newsweek However, the president's memory is “significantly impaired.” For example, he could not remember the date of his son Beau's death or the date he left office as vice president. It is a statement that Trump made in the US elections could play into the cards, because the age of the current president is a concern among the electorate. The Biden family condemned the instrumentalization of their son's death.

According to Trump, Biden is a “mentally ill” – Trump grateful for legal proceedings

“Crooked Joe got off scot-free – I don't know if you'd call it scot-free; “They said he was a mental patient,” Trump said, using Hur’s report as part of his campaign strategy. “If I had the choice, maybe I would choose the other; “I would go through a little trial, but that’s better than what happened,” Trump argued. He called for cognitive testing for every person running for president.

In current polls, Donald Trump is ahead by around one or two percentage points Joe Biden. According to polls, if Donald Trump is convicted, the result could still change. It is all the more exciting that Trump even assumed that the court cases in South Carolina would have a positive effect. (lismah)