In the first debate of the 2024 White House race, the Republican recalled the graze shot he suffered during a rally in Pennsylvania in July

Former US President and Republican White House candidate Donald Trump said Vice President Kamala Harris and other Democrats are to blame for the assassination attempt on his life in July. Trump and Harris will hold their first debate in the 2024 White House race this Tuesday (September 10, 2024).

“I almost got shot in the head because of the things they say about me. They [democratas] talk about democracy, that I am a threat to democracy. They [democratas] are the threat to democracy” Trump said, recalling the gunshot wound he suffered during a rally in Pennsylvania.

Trump’s statement was made in response to an accusation by Kamala Harris. She said that the legacies of the Republican administration were the worst levels of unemployment. since the Great Depression (1929-1939), the covid-19 pandemic and the “worst attack” to US democracy since the Civil War (1861-1865), in reference to the storming of the Capitol in January 2021.

“Let’s talk about what Donald Trump left us: Donald Trump left us the worst unemployment since the Great Depression; Donald Trump left us the worst public health epidemic in a century; Donald Trump left us the worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War. What we did was clean up Donald Trump’s mess.”Kamala declared.

DEBATE ON ECONOMIC ISSUES

The US economy is one of the topics most discussed by Trump and Kamala in their confrontation this Tuesday (10.Sep). The economy is the top issue for 26% of eligible US voters, followed by political extremism and threats to democracy (22%) and immigration (13%), according to the survey. Reuters/Ipsos.

During the debate, Kamala Harris recalled economic proposals from her campaign, such as a federal ban on excessive food prices. She also suggested increasing the tax deduction for new small businesses and increasing investment in community development financial institutions.

Donald Trump, in turn, focused his speaking time on defending the tax cuts from his previous term and reducing the corporate tax rate for companies that manufacture in the United States, which reinforces the idea that he will resume the trade war against China.