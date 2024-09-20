Trump: If I lose, the Jews will have a direct connection to this

If the Republican presidential candidate and former head of state loses the election, Jews will have a direct bearing on it. This was stated by former White House chief Donald Trump himself, The New York Times reports (NYT).

Speaking at a campaign event condemning anti-Semitism in the US, Trump again lashed out at Jews who vote for Democrats, saying the party had “put a curse or power” on them.

He also blamed “enemy-voting” Jews for the possible destruction of Israel if he loses. He said he must win 100 percent of the Jewish vote in the election because of his policies toward Israel.

Earlier, the former American leader predicted the destruction of Israel if his rival Kamala Harris wins the elections. He emphasized that this state will cease to exist within two years if the current vice president wins. Trump, if elected, promised to end the conflicts in both the Middle East and Ukraine.