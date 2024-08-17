Trump slams Harris’ economic plan, blames her for high inflation

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has criticized Kamala Harris and her plan to combat inflation. He said this during speeches in front of his supporters in Pennsylvania.

According to him, inflation in the country began to grow seriously after US President Joe Biden and Harris came to power. Trump also stressed that the vice president has been in office for more than three years, but during this time she has done nothing to combat inflation.

“She says she’s going to lower the cost of food and housing on Day 1. But Day 1 for Kamala was three and a half years ago, so why didn’t she do it then? It’s Day 1,305, so why isn’t she doing it now?” Trump asked.

Earlier, Donald Trump explained why his opponent Kamala Harris avoids talking to the media. According to him, Harris often laughs during interviews, including when serious topics are discussed.