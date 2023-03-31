In a statement released on Thursday (30), former US President Donald Trump (2017-2021) classified the indictment against him as “political persecution” and “witch hunt”, decided by a jury in New York City. .

In the note, the Republican politician claimed that this is “electoral interference at the highest level in history” and that “radical left Democrats” have been pursuing him since he announced his pre-candidacy for the American presidency and before his inauguration, in the beginning. from 2017.

“The Democrats had lied, cheated and stolen in their obsession with trying to ‘catch Trump,’ but now they’ve done the unthinkable – indicting a completely innocent person in an act of blatant election interference,” added Trump, who accused President Joe’s party Biden of using the American justice system “as a weapon to punish a political opponent”.

“Manhattan Attorney Alvin Bragg, who was handpicked and funded by George Soros, is a disgrace. Instead of stopping the unprecedented crime wave gripping New York City, he is doing Joe Biden’s dirty work, ignoring the murders, robberies and assaults he should have been focusing on. This is how Bragg spends his time!”, continued the former president, quoting the Democratic attorney who is leading the investigations.

Trump was investigated by the New York Attorney General’s Office for paying porn star Stormy Daniels $130,000 during the 2016 election campaign to allegedly keep silent about their relationship.

The investigation, which lasted nearly five years, appears to be focused on the falsification of the Trump Organization’s business records, as it would have included the reimbursement of that payment to former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, who said he advanced the money to the woman. The exact terms of the charge against the former president are expected to be released in the coming days.

Trump, who intends to run for president again in 2024, said he believes the “witch hunt will massively backfire against Joe Biden.” “The American people realize exactly what the Radical Left Democrats are doing here. Everyone gets to see it, ”he argued.