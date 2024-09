Entrance to Trump’s golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida, remains controlled by police on Monday (16) | Photo: EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on Monday (16) blamed President Joe Biden and his vice president, Kamala Harris, the Democratic candidate for the White House, for the assassination attempts against him.

“He [Ryan Wesley Routh, preso pela tentativa do último fim de semana] “They believed Biden and Harris’ rhetoric and acted accordingly,” Trump said Monday in an interview with Fox News. “Their rhetoric is causing them to take aim at me, when I am the one who is going to save the country, and they are the ones who are destroying the country — both from within and without.”

“They do this [estimulariam a perseguição a Trump] with a combination of rhetoric and lawsuits that I’m involved in,” the Republican said. “These are the things that dangerous fools like the shooter hear — this is the rhetoric they hear, and the same thing happened with the first [Thomas Matthew Crooks].”

“It’s what’s called the enemy within. They [democratas] are the real threat,” he added.

On Sunday (15), the Secret Service detected a man hiding next to the fence of Trump’s golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida, when the former president was there.

The man, identified as Ryan Wesley Routh, was carrying an AK-47 and fled after officers shot him. He was later arrested after a person who saw him flee gave authorities the license plate number of his car.

Earlier in July, Trump was shot in the ear during a rally in Pennsylvania; a man in the audience was killed. The shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, was killed at the scene.