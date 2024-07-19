Trump calls damage from Biden administration ‘unthinkable’

Former US President Donald Trump called the damage caused to the country by the Joe Biden administration “unthinkable.” The politician also promised to work on its restoration if he is re-elected in the upcoming elections, writes RIA News.

Donald Trump spoke at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

“What this administration has done — and I say this often — is shameful. The damage it has done to the country is unthinkable. It is simply unthinkable,” the politician emphasized.

He also added that, in his opinion, Joe Biden “has joined the top 10 worst presidents” in American history.

Earlier, the State Duma stated that the US is expecting colossal socio-political upheavals and the main test of democracy in November. According to State Duma deputy Mikhail Sheremet, everything is heading towards the country’s former leader Donald Trump winning the elections.

Earlier, New Hampshire Republican Committee Chairman Chris Ager said that Trump had become invincible and an inevitable victory in the election awaits him.