Trump called on Europe to help Ukraine on an equal basis with the United States
Europe should allocate more funds for Ukraine, says former American leader Donald Trump. This is what he's talking about stated in an interview with Just the News.
The politician noted that Washington spends much more money to help Kyiv than European countries. He called on them to “even the score,” emphasizing that otherwise the United States would not be able to continue supporting Ukraine.
