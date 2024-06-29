Donald Trump He won the Atlanta debate by a landslide, but he complains that the press is all focused on talking about the problems shown by the president of the United States Joe Biden and not his “fantastic” performance. “As I walked off the stage Thursday night, at the end of the much-anticipated debate, commentators, political journalists and everyone else were shouting that I had the best performance in the long history of presidential debates,” the former president wrote on Truth Social, “and everyone was saying, ‘Trump was fantastic.'”

“But then on Friday night, everyone was talking about how bad Cheating Joe was, not how good I was,” added Trump, who yesterday at a rally in Virginia attacked the president, calling him “a stupid man.” Also targeted was the network that broadcast the debate, CNN, and the rules were in favor of the Democrat.

What will Trump do as president?

Meanwhile, the first decision that Trump would make as president is taking shape. If he returns to the White House, the tycoon will once again withdraw the United States from the Paris climate agreement. The former president’s campaign spokeswoman, Karoline Leavitt, told Politico, after Trump in Thursday night’s debate called the agreement to reduce greenhouse gas emissions that cause climate change “a disaster” and “a rip-off for the United States.”

The move would not be a surprise, given that Trump has already withdrawn from the agreements during his first term, and that in recent months he has been raising funds with large energy industries, promising that once he returns to the presidency he will eliminate the environmental measures that they damage. According to a lawyer close to the Trump campaign, interviewed by Politico, conservative groups that oppose the Paris agreements are already preparing drafts of the executive order that Trump could sign, in the event of a new election.