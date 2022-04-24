Trump said during a speech to a crowd in Ohio that Biden shakes hands with the air, referring to the embarrassing incident in which the US president occurred a few days ago.

After Biden finished a 40-minute speech at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical University last week, he extended his hand to shake hands with something invisible on the podium, which sparked a wave of ridicule, and the matter was repeated at Green River College in Washington.

The PolitiFact platform to verify the news said that the circulating video of Biden’s embarrassing handshake at the University of North Carolina is incorrect, but Fox News quickly responded to it, which is hostile to the US president.

“Fox News” said that the verification platform crew (supporters of the president) rushed to his defense against the ridicule he was exposed to, stressing that the video is true.

Trump did not fail to mention this incident during a gathering of his supporters in Ohio, on Saturday.

“Our country is being destroyed,” Trump said, “and it’s going to hell. We’ve never had anything like this before.”

“We have a president now who unfortunately has absolutely no idea what the hell is going on. He shakes hands with the air, he gets lost,” he added.

He continued, “I would say he (Biden) is not good and takes his orders from the Easter Bunny.”

The former US president said that his country is ruled by a political group whose members he described as “disordered and extremists.”