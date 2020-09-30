“R eculate and wait. ” There were a multitude of words, invective and accusations, on the night of Wednesday to Thursday in Cleveland, but these two words must be remembered from these 90 minutes of fist fight without substance: “Stand back and wait. While the moderator, Chris Wallace, asks him if he is ready to condemn the violence of white supremacist groups, Donald Trump answers first: “Yeah, but I would say almost everything I’ve seen is from the left, not the right. “ Then, pressed by this same Fox News reporter (“Go ahead, say it”), the favorite channel of the conservatives, the outgoing president seems taken aback, before almost stammering: “Who do you want me to report?” Give me a name. “The Proud Boys”, suggests Chris Wallace. And there, Trump: “Proud Boys. Back out and wait. “ Wait what? The chief’s order? As pro-Sanders Democratic MP Ro Khanna commented: “The problem is not that Trump refused to condemn white supremacy. It is much worse. It is because he recognized that he was their leader by telling them: “Wait”. ” At the other end of the board, the reaction of Rick Santorum, evangelical candidate for the 2012 Republican primary, somehow confirms this analysis: he criticized the journalist “Who asked the president to do something he knows the president doesn’t like to do: say bad things about people who support him.”

Racism is constitutive of Donald Trump’s policy

The group in question brings together “Pure and hard supremacists”, according to the Anti-Defamation League, and claims violence as a means of political action. Last weekend, they landed in Portland with guns and tear gas to do battle with anti-racist protesters. A few minutes after Donald Trump’s sentence, members of the Proud Boys called it “Historical” on private social networks (they were banned from Twitter and Facebook). In another message, a member assures that a leap of ” new recruits “ will arise.

“Donald Trump is the last chance for white America to stay in the White House. »John Mason, professor of political science

In a way, Donald Trump has completed his supremacist transformation live. We do not know whether to speak of drift, as racism is constitutive of its political proposal. In 2011, he carved out a reputation for himself among the most right-wing Republicans by espousing the conspiracy theses of the “Birthers”, claiming that Barack Obama’s birth certificate was a fake and therefore could not have stood for the presidential election. When he declared himself a candidate for the Republican primary, in June 2015, the billionaire mobilized the rhetoric of the far-right against Latino immigration (“They bring drugs. They bring crime. They are rapists.”), and promises to build a wall along the border with Mexico. “Donald Trump is the last chance for white America to stay in the White House”, then analyzed John Mason, professor of political science at William Paterson University.

Lincoln’s party transformed into a neo-confederate movement

In American history, each great moment of immigration has produced its anti-immigrant political movement inspired by an ideology called, across the Atlantic, “nativism”: anti-Irish in the 1850s, anti-Chinese around 1880 , anti-Europeans (Italian, German and Russian workers actively participated in the development of unions and progressive parties) after World War I and anti-Latinos for two decades. Trumpism combines this spring with a fundamental element of the Republican Party for half a century: the handling of white resentments against blacks. Coming after the signing of the Civil Rights Act, this “southern strategy” transformed Lincoln’s party into a neo-Confederate movement. At the crossroads of these two trends, Donald Trump became, in 2016, “The first white president”,in the words of writer and journalist Ta-Nehisi Coates. Joe Biden intends to turn the November 3 ballot into a referendum on Trump: it will certainly be a consultation on white nationalism.

In video, our analysis of the Trump-Biden debate: