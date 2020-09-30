More than a debate, it is a boxing match delivered by Joe Biden and Donald Trump on Tuesday, September 29 in Cleveland (United States). Shortly after the presentations, it only took Donald Trump a few minutes to cut off the Democratic candidate. “But can’t you shut up?Joe Biden said scathingly. The Americans wanted to know if Joe Biden would be strong enough against the current President of the United States. He held on, but did not shy away from insults. “It’s hard to talk to this clown. Putin’s poodle is a liar“, launched the Democratic candidate.

It was a disjointed face-to-face, exhausting to follow, for the spectators as for the moderator. “I am the moderator of this debate and I would like you to let me ask my question“, he declared. Subsequently, Joe Biden questioned Donald Trump on his tax form, who refuses to publish it.”I paid $ 38 million in taxes, you’ll see my tax sheet when it’s ready“said the American president.

