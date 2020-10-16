The coronavirus crisis was at the heart of the duel between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, who, for lack of debate, conducted separate interviews on two different television channels, but at the same time.

Christophe Gascard, special correspondent in New York (United States) notes that the coronavirus epidemic was the most recurring theme during these interviews. Donald Trump has been put in difficulty several times, and had to justify the errors of his administration, or his refusal to wear a mask when several members of his team were infected with the coronavirus.

Joe Biden, for his part, criticized the sad record of the American president, with 215,000 victims of the coronavirus, recalls Christophe Gascard. New York is the most bereaved city in the United States. The country has crossed the threshold of 8 million people infected with the virus.