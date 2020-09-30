Many Americans were in front of their television sets to follow the debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump on Tuesday, September 30 in Cleveland. The two presidential candidates clashed for nearly an hour and a half on Tuesday evening. “The debate is considered generally quite catastrophic, underlines Agnès Vahramian, special correspondent of France Televisions in Cleveland (Ohio). Donald Trump has not ceased to interrupt Joe Biden. The Democratic candidate has also lost his calm, saying to his opponent: ‘Are you going to shut up?’ “He also called him a” liar “,” clown “and” Putin’s poodle “. (who told that to whom? Republican to Democrat? unclear)

This debate is not going to upset the ballot anyway: the voters’ convictions are made. This debate, which took the form of a fist fight, is thus representative of the current climate in the United States, where it has become impossible to dialogue.