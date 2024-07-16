“It looked like the world’s biggest mosquito. It was a bullet.” This is how Donald Trump describes the attack he suffered on Saturday at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The former president confides in Robert F. Kennedy Jr, an independent candidate in the November 2024 presidential elections. There is, however, a detail: the phone call between Trump and Kennedy was recorded by the exponent of the ‘dynasty’ and released on video.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. apologizes after footage was released of his conversation with Donald Trump. In the footage, Trump described how the bullet felt ripping through his ear and talked about his call with Biden. "I just turned my head to show the chart And something…

The episode created embarrassment and Kennedy was forced to apologize publicly. “When President Trump called me, I was recording a video. I should have ordered the operator to stop recording immediately. I am mortified by the release of the video, I apologize to the president”, Kennedy’s mea culpa.