Trump-Berlusconi, the same instinctive reaction after the wounding. The similarities with the “running board” affair

The reaction of Trump immediately after the attack suffered yesterday he remembered that of Silvio Berlusconi 15 years ago, when he was hit in the face by a bullet in the Duomo in Milan statuette. The Knight, like the former US president, also had the bloody facebut instead of being taken away by the escort he reacted, showing his wounded face in defiance. Berlusconi and Trump, two politicians, two entrepreneurs, two men. Very different. And yet – reports Il Giornale – identical in the face of danger. The image of Trump who, after being hit in the ear by a rifle shot, with the face still streaked with bloodseeks eye contact with his people and raises his fist in front of his crowdto reassure her and at the same time motivate her, cannot fail to recall the attack suffered by the Cavaliere in 2009. The impact with that statuette thrown by Massimo Tartaglia it’s very violent, Berlusconi’s face immediately becomes a red mask of blood, the Cavaliere’s security men they try to put him in the armored car and take him away as soon as possible, avoiding a possible second attack which could have been fatal.

But he wriggles free and with his face scarred, his teeth broken and his eyes in disbelief he climbs onto the running board of the car to greet his people. In that gesture – continues Il Giornale – there is nothing rationalthere is that physical, almost animalistic relationship, that characterizes leaders and their people; there is that indomitable spirit, bordering on recklessness, which pushes you to raise your head even in the face of danger; there is the courage of the strong man Of to show oneself in public also in the moment of maximum weakness. Thus the wounded leader seeks and finds harmony with his people. Now we will have to see if this will also happen with Trumpbut the similarities are evident.