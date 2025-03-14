03/14/2025



Updated at 08: 48h.





The University of Columbia announced Thursday that it has issued sanctions against students who participated for months in the Protective and Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip, including the expulsion and temporary revocation of titles.

“The Judicial Board of the University of Columbia (…) has issued sanctions against students ranging from several years, temporary revocations of titles and expulsions related to the occupation of Hamilton Hall the last spring,” said in a short statement, although the number of students affected by this measure has not indicated.

The educational center has indicated that “it recognizes the previously imposed disciplinary measures”, in reference to the sanctions announced at the end of April 2024, after expiring the deadline for the protesters to leave the campus, an epicenter of the student protests in the United States against the military offensive on the Palestinian enclave, which has left more than 48,400 dead.

«The return of the expelled students will be supervised by the Columbia University Life Office. Columbia undertakes to enforce the norms and policies of the university and to improve our disciplinary processes, ”he said.









This decision occurs after the government of the US President, Donald Trump, freezing a total of 400 million dollars (368 million euros) in federal subsidies to the University of Columbia in retaliation for the “continuous inaction” of educational institutions to what he considers an anti -Semitic campaign.

To this is added the detention last Saturday of the activist of Palestinian origin Mahmud Jalil, legal resident in the US and graduated by this university, for participating in these mobilizations and accused of “leading aligned activities” with the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), designated as a terrorist organization in the country, although a federal court has paralyzed its deportation. This Thursday, hundreds of protesters broke into the Trump tower to protest against their arrest. Almost a hundred were arrested by the police.

Columbia, along with other universities, were the scene of mass protests in favor of Palestine after the Israeli offensive in the strip that has left more than 48,400 dead – according to data from the Gazati authorities – after the attacks of October 7, 2023 at the hands of Hamas and Palestinian groups against Israeli territory, which resulted in 1,200 dead and 240 hostages.