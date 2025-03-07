President Donald Trump has juggled this Friday to maintain his harmony with Vladimir Putin at the same time that Russia intensifies the bombings against which it has been an ally of the USA. In recent years, the Ukraine of Volodimir Zelenski. … The US president has defended that his Russian counterpart wants peace and that he is being “much easier with Russia” than with Ukraine in that regard. This despite the fact that Trump, like the rest of the Americans, had breakfast the news of the intense bombings against Ukraine by Russia on Friday morning.

In that context, after pressures and attacks on Ukraine since he arrived at the White House -including historical anger with Zelenski in the Oval Office -Trump has looked at Russia for the first time: the president of the United States threatened the Vladimir Putin regime with additional sanctions and tariffs until the fire is reached. The justification, Trump said, is that Russia is “crushing” Ukraine in the front.

“Given the evidence that Russia is ‘crushing’ completely to Ukraine in the front right now, I am seriously considering imposing sanctions, bank sanctions and large -scale tariffs to Russia until the fire and final agreement are reached,” Trump wrote in his social network. “To Russia and Ukraine: go to the negotiating table right now, before it’s too late, thank you!”

These bombings occur in the same week that Trump maneuvers have been revealed to press Zelenski who have greatly weakened Ukraine’s ability to face Russia in the front. This week, his administration has revealed that he has suspended the shipment of armament and military equipment to his partner in Eastern Europe and that he has stopped sharing military intelligence with the Ukrainian army. These have been two key elements for Ukraine resistance to Russian invasion.

These threats to Putin are the first deviation of the realignment of Ukraine policy that Trump has printed to US foreign policy but, shortly after the message, a meeting with the press in the White House made it clear that the US president maintains the tune with Putin.

“I believe him, I believe him,” he said about whether Putin’s intentions of wanting to reach a peace agreement.

“It is easier to deal with Russia than with Ukraine, which is surprising, because the Russians have the letters, they are subjecting them to an infernal bombardment” Donald Trump US President

“He is doing what anyone would do,” Trump said about Putin and the possibility that he is taking advantage of the fact that Ukraine no longer receives armament or intelligence from the USA. “I think he wants me to stop and reach an agreement. And I think Ukraine wants me to end, but I don’t see … it’s crazy, they are taking a lot of punishment, I don’t understand it, ”he said in reference to kyiv’s criticism for not agreeing a peace quickly, as Trump is looking for.

Next to him was Michael Waltz, his national security advisor, who will travel alongside the Secretary of State, Marco Rubioand other high positions to Saudi Arabia next week to negotiate with Zelenski, now harassed by the distancing of Washington and the bombings of Russia.

Survey on Ukraine

The threat of sanctions to Moscow also arrives at a time when surveys show that its management of the Ukraine War is one of Trump’s less popular issues for Americans. A recent survey of The Economist/Yougov shows that 45% of Americans suspend their war management in Ukraine, compared to 40% that approve it, one of the worst notes within a quite positive survey for Trump. Only 43% of Republicans strongly support their management in Ukraine, when it is normal for this percentage among their voters to be much greater.