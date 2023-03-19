Former US President Donald Trump indicated on Saturday (18) that he believes he will be arrested next Tuesday as part of the investigation into the payment of money to porn actress Stormy Daniels and urged citizens to protest.

“Protest, recover our nation,” he said on his Truth Social network, without specifying the reason for his arrest.

Trump’s message could remind some of his rhetoric in the days before the attack on the Capitol in January 2021, when he also called on his supporters to demonstrate against the results of the elections in which he was defeated by Joe Biden.

The former president based his information on “illegal leaks from a corrupt and highly politicized Manhattan attorney’s office that has allowed new records to be set in violent crime and whose leader is financed by George Soros”.

According to the same, he added in his message, “the main republican candidate and former president of the United States will be arrested on Tuesday (…) without it being possible to prove any crime and based on an old and totally denied story of fairies (by many other promoters)”.

The Manhattan investigation, which lasted nearly five years, centers on an alleged $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels in exchange for her silence during her 2016 White House election campaign.

The secret payment would seek to prevent her from making public an alleged sexual relationship with the then presidential candidate.

The prosecution, according to local press, appears to be focused on falsifying the Trump Organization’s business records because of how it included reimbursement of that payment to former Trump attorney Michael Cohen, who said he advanced the money to the woman.

Falsification of business records is a misdemeanor in New York, according to CNN, but Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Democrat, has remained silent at press time.

The same broadcaster said today that the former president should appear in Manhattan after the formal accusations and said he intended to make a speech soon after, something his advisors advised against.

Steven Cheung, spokesman for Trump, in any case, said today that the former president has yet to receive any official notification from the prosecution, while Susan Necheles, one of his lawyers, confirmed that his words about an arrest are based on reports from the press released in recent days.

According to the American press, New York authorities and security forces are preparing to guarantee security in court if the tycoon is accused, something they believe could happen as early as next week.

This case would mark the first indictment against the former American president and could reverse the 2024 presidential race, in which Trump remains one of the leading Republican candidates, closely followed by current Florida governor Ron DeSantis.

Republican Kevin McCarthy, leader of the US House of Representatives, denounced the possible action against the former president as a “disgraceful abuse of power by a radical prosecutor” who seeks “political revenge against President Trump”.

“I will instruct relevant committees to immediately investigate whether they are using federal funds to subvert our democracy by interfering in elections with politically motivated lawsuits,” he tweeted.