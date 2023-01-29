Former President Donald Trump, at the annual meeting of the New Hampshire Republican State Committee

CE Sunday, January 29, 2023, 19:02



Former Republican President Donald Trump has begun his campaign for the presidency at the White House with a visit to the state of New Hampshire where he stated that he was “more angry and committed than ever.” He attended the annual meeting of the Republican State Committee in Salem, before heading to South Carolina to begin his first rallies since announcing his re-election bid nearly three months ago amid controversy over the discovery of classified documents in his domicile and the loss of support from the Republicans.

“They (the media) said, ‘He’s not holding rallies! He doesn’t campaign! Maybe you missed that step. Now I’m angrier and more committed than ever,” he snapped.

During the meeting, Trump criticized the Democratic Party for its attempt to change the calendar of the primaries and make New Hampshire not stay in first place. He also announced the elimination of federal funding for educational institutions that “advance critical race theory or left-wing gender ideology.”