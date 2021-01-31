Ex-US President Donald Trump wants to base his Senate defense on election fraud allegations. Five of his lawyers are no longer doing this.

WASHINGTON afp | /ap | Ex-US President Donald Trump broke up with his leading lawyers a few days before his impeachment proceedings in the Senate. Five defense lawyers ended cooperation with Trump, as the broadcaster CNN and other US media reported on Saturday. Among them are the two lawyers Butch Bowers and Deborah Barbier, who should have headed Trump’s defense in the Senate.

According to information from CNN, Trump had insisted that his lawyers focus the impeachment proceedings on the unsubstantiated election fraud allegations he has been making for months. Trump opposed the advice of lawyers to focus on the question of whether it is legal to prosecute a president after the end of his term in office.

In the week starting February 8th, there will be impeachment proceedings against the ex-president in the Senate for inciting a riot. He is accused of fueling supporters before they forcibly stormed Congress on January 6th. At the same time, MPs and senators met there to confirm the election result of the presidential election and thus the victory of Trump’s successor Joe Biden.

Representatives of the House of Representatives had formally filed the indictment against Trump in the Senate last Monday for “inciting riot”. The trial is scheduled to begin on February 9th.

A two-thirds majority would be required for a guilty verdict against Trump. In addition to the 50 Democratic Senators, at least 17 Republicans would have to vote for a conviction. It is currently unlikely that a two-thirds majority will be achieved. If found guilty, the chamber could forbid Trump to run for president again

Trump is the first president in US history to face impeachment for the second time. The first impeachment proceedings against Trump for his efforts to get campaign support from Ukraine failed in February 2020.