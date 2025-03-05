The president of the United States, Donald Trump, said Tuesday during his speech before the two Congress cameras that he has achieved more in the 43 days of his second term than other presidents in eight years.

“We have achieved more in 43 days than most administrations achieve in 4 or 8 years, and We are barely starting“The president said, who since he returned to power on January 20 has signed an unprecedented number of executive orders.

Trump also argued that he has achieved the return of “pride” and the “trust” of the United States: “The American dream is unstoppable”he claimed.

More information shortly …