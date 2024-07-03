Axios: Trump’s election campaign raised more money than Biden’s campaign

In the second quarter of 2024, the election campaign of former US President Donald Trump raised more money than the campaign headquarters of the current US leader Joe Biden. This is reports Axios portal, citing statements from both campaigns.

According to the portal, Biden’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee have raised $264 million, while Trump’s campaign and the Republican National Committee have announced they have received $331 million in fundraising.

It is noted that Biden surpassed Trump in June, collecting $127 million against $111.8 million. Despite this, the Democratic candidate had less money on hand than the Republican at the end of the second quarter.

Earlier, former US President Barack Obama was reported to have privately told associates that Biden’s path to re-election had become more difficult after his unsuccessful debates against Trump.