Former US President Donald Trump has banned the three largest GOP fundraising organizations from using his name. This is reported by Politico, citing a Trump adviser.

The ex-president’s lawyers sent letters to the Republican National Committee (RNC), the Republican National House of Representatives Committee (NRCC) and the Republican National Senate Committee (NRSC). In them, Trump banned the use of his name and image to collect money.

According to the publication, Trump was “furious” over the fact that organizations that help Republicans who voted for impeachment use his name without permission. It is noted that he has always been attentive to how his name is used to raise funds and support party members.

In March, Trump allowed his participation in the next US presidential elections, which will be held in 2024. He also announced his reluctance to create a new party, stressing that there is already a Republican one. The former president expressed confidence that the Republicans will demonstrate an unprecedented unity in the future elections, and the Democrats will “decisively lose.”