In the midterm elections in November, Republican will face Democrat Tim Ryan for a Senate seat.

The candidate supported by former President Donald Trump, JD Vance, won on Tuesday (May 3, 2022) the Republican Party primaries for the United States Senate in Ohio. With 32.2% of the vote, Vance’s victory shows the enormous influence exerted by the country’s former leader.

In second place was former state treasurer Josh Mandel (23.9%), followed by state senator Matt Dolan (23.3%). In the midterm elections this November, Vance will face Democrat Tim Ryan. Both will compete for the seat that will open with the departure of Republican Senator Rob Portman.

The GOP caucuses were in line with Trump’s speeches. The conservative agenda included topics such as immigration and Chinese influence in the US.

Ohio Governor Republican Mike DeWine also defeated former Congressman James B. Renacci. He will run against former Dayton mayor, Democrat Nan Whaley.

The state gave Trump a majority in the two presidential elections he participated in.

WHO IS VANCE

James David Vance, 37, has gone from being an outspoken critic of Trump to a chancellor. Bestselling author “Hillbilly Elegy” (2016), which became a movie, the republished has already described the former president’s political proposals as “from immoral to absurd”, until you become your ally.

After joining the US Marine Corps and serving in Iraq, Vance earned a law degree from Yale University. Today, he is a lawyer for a venture capital firm in Silicon Valley, married and has 3 children.