SIMY VALLEY (California). On the evocative and meaningful stage for conservative people of the Ronald Reagan Library in Simi Valley, a stone’s throw from Los Angeles, seven candidates for the Republican nomination competed in the second televised debate.

But no one emerged with the label of winner (or even loser) and the sidereal distance in the polls with Donald Trump – leading with 37 points more – will hardly be affected. The last debate will take place in November, scheduled for Florida.

Also last night the former president avoided the stage as happened in August on the first date. Instead he held a rally in front of the workers in Detroit. Asked if he saw a potential vice presidential candidate among the seven on stage in Simi Valley, he said, “I really don’t think so.”

The rivals were less timid than in the previous debate in attacking the former president although there were no questions about his legal problems and Chris Christie and Ron DeSantis pointed the finger at Trump’s absence.

The governor of Florida, who trusted in the debate to distance himself from the competition and present himself as the only and credible alternative to the tycoon, defined Trump as “missing in action” and accused his administration of having left a debt of trillions of dollars. “He should be here this evening,” DeSantis said, stressing that he “must explain what he did.”

Chris Christie, former governor of New Jersey, labeled as a moderate among the candidates, said that Trump “is afraid” and gave him the nickname Donald Duck for skipping the debate. The criticism of Pence – his vice president – was cautious. He touched the chords of conservative thought by recalling that Trump had the desire to centralize power at the federal level and instead promised that this will be returned to the states.

Many topics were touched upon, from crime to education – on which there is a convergence in wanting to reduce responsibilities or close the Department of Education – up to abortion, China and support for Ukraine. But among all the issues, immigration stood out. They all took a muscular stance and blamed the Biden Administration for failing to manage the migrant crisis that has led to record entries of illegals across the Mexican border.

DeSantis promised to deploy the army against the Mexican drug cartels, “we must treat them like terrorists” and Vivek Ramaswamy, the 38-year-old entrepreneur who became the surprise of the elections, instead said he wanted to revoke the American citizenship of the children of those who illegally entered the Village. «He should not go to the workers’ pickets, but to the Southern border which is insecure and has led to 70 thousand Americans dying in one year from fentanyl introduced by traffickers», instead what was said by Senator Tim Scott in reference to Biden who on Tuesday was in Michigan with blue collar union workers.

From the stage of the Reagan Library also a message to Europe in reference to the war in Ukraine. DeSantis said the Europeans must deal with this matter themselves and said he would not grant any “blank check” to Kiev. With Ramaswamy instead in the White House in Kiev “no more money will arrive”; while Pence, Haley and Christie nevertheless supported the need to defend Ukraine in the face of Putin’s aggression.

The debate was chaotic at times, with the voices of the contenders mixing. The hosts – Stuart Varney, Dana Perino and Ilia Calderon – intervened several times.

So many confusing voices. Kari Lake, Trumpian from Arizona and defeated in the race for governor, was at the debate and at the end, when asked by La Stampa about who in her opinion had won, she replied: “Donald Trump won tonight.”