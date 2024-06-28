Friday, June 28, 2024, 04:54











The elephant in the room at CNN headquarters in Atlanta was the question of the candidates’ ages. Biden, 81, would finish the term with 86. Trump, 78, would also make him an octogenarian. It was Biden who after one hour and twenty minutes received the question from the moderators. “What would you say to voters who are concerned about their physical ability?” he was asked.

Biden recalled that he had suffered the opposite problem, that he used to be the youngest man in politics as one of the youngest senators, and immediately went on to talk about his achievements as president as proof that he is up to the job. In other words, he deflected the issue as soon as he could, aware that it is a weak point in his candidacy.

So far, so logical. The surprise was the intervention of Donald Trump, who seemed to hold back when it came to going into this delicate issue for his opponent. Instead, which would have been extremely easy for a sarcastic and hurtful personality like Trump’s, the former Republican president preferred to talk about himself.

«I have had cognitive tests and I am phenomenal. And I have made them public,” she said, and invited Biden to do the same. «I am in very good shape. “In better shape than 25 years ago,” Trump said. «I’m even thinner. “I have never been better.”

The surreal moment of the night came next, when the two candidates got into a fight over who was the better golfer. “I had a big handicap when I was vice president,” Biden said. “That’s the biggest lie of the night,” Trump replied. “Let’s not be children,” he concluded.