Trump attributes attack on American base in Jordan to Joe Biden's “weakness”

Former President of the United States Donald Trump (2017-2021) harshly criticized the current occupant of the White House, Joe Biden, for the drone attack that killed three American soldiers and injured more than 20 at a US military base located in Jordan, on Saturday (27).

In a statement released this Sunday (28), Trump attributed the attack to Biden's “weakness” and “surrender” to Iran, which, according to him, finances terrorist groups in the Middle East. The former US president also asked all Americans to join him “in prayer for the injured”.

“This bold attack on the United States is yet another horrible and tragic consequence of Joe Biden’s weakness and surrender,” said Trump, who also accused the current Democratic president of “giving billions of dollars to Iran”, money that, according to Trump, the Islamic regime used it to spread more “bloodshed and carnage across the Middle East.”

“This attack would never have happened if I were the president. Just as the Iranian-backed Hamas attack on Israel would never have happened, the War in Ukraine would never have happened, and we would now have peace throughout the world. Instead, we are on the brink of World War III,” said the Republican, claiming that “three years ago, Iran was weak, broken and completely under control. Thanks to my maximum pressure policy, the Iranian regime could barely scrape together two dollars to finance its terrorist proxies.”

Trump is running in the Republican primaries to be the party's nominee in the November elections. He is also considered by polls to be the favorite to return to the White House.

The drone attack, which U.S. officials said was carried out by yet-to-be-identified Iranian-backed militias, was the first case involving the deaths of U.S. soldiers from enemy fire in the Middle East since the start of the war in Gaza three years ago. months, triggered by the Hamas terrorist attacks against Israel in October.

Biden promised earlier to retaliate against those responsible for the attack and said he would hold “all those responsible to account at the time and in the form he chooses”.