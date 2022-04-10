Trump’s “unsurprising” statement came during a Republican Party rally in North Carolina, according to Newsweek.

Trump arrived in North Carolina to support candidates in the state’s Republican primary.

Although the celebration was in order to support others, Trump took the opportunity to pay tribute to himself.

Trump recalled what he said was a conversation he had with a friend who described the former US president as the “cleanest” man on earth.

“You know, I’ve been under investigation for years and years, millions of papers and documents, and they didn’t find anything,” Trump added, referring to the investigation into the possible connection between him and the Russians in the 2016 election, in which he was eventually acquitted.

He continued, “I think I am perhaps the most honest human being that God has ever created.”